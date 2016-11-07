NDC Targets 13 Seats In Ashanti



PRESIDENT JOHN Dramani Mahama has declared that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will increase its parliamentary seats in the Ashanti Region from four to 13 in the December 7 poll.

Sounding extremely confident, he disclosed that credible opinion polls and scientific research conducted by experts had revealed that the NDC would win 13 seats in the region for the first time in the party's history.

The president stated that the days when the region was regarded as the 'stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)' and for that matter, 'no go area for the NDC,' are over, stressing that the party (NDC) would cause a stir in the region.

President Mahama was addressing a gathering of chiefs and people of Apagya in the New Edubiase Constituency during the first day of his four-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region on Saturday.

One Million Votes

He stressed that the NDC's target of one million votes in the region is also attainable, noting that the party would make huge inroads in terms of votes accrued (in the region) this year.

According to him, the huge number of people that accorded him a rousing welcome to all the areas that he had visited in the region so far gave a strong indication that the party is poised for victory.

President Mahama stated that the NDC had performed excellently in the Ashanti Region during the last four years, noting that its good works would translate into votes for the party during the polls.

57 Percent Victory

The NDC leader, who is seeking re-election, indicated that the presidential contest is a done deal for the ruling party, stressing that the NDC would emerge victorious with 54 to 57 percent margin.

“God willing,” he said, “the NDC would win the election to continue with its splendid works.”

The president implored party faithful to sustain their hard work by campaigning vigorously so as to increase the party's seats in parliament in order to accelerate government's developmental agenda.

He sternly cautioned the supporters against voting against the party's parliamentary candidates during the polls, saying, “We don't need 'skirt and blouse;' we need overall voting.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

