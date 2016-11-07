South Korea Gets New Embassy Building

THE REPUBLIC of South Korea has commissioned its new embassy complex located at Cantonments in Accra.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony which coincided with the celebration of the Korean National Day last week, South Korean Ambassador to Ghana, Woon-Ki Lyeo, said the construction of the new buildings and residence began in November 2014 – immediately he arrived in Ghana.

The new project, situated near the Police Headquarters, he said, was a longstanding wish of the Korean community in Ghana.

Mr Woon-Ki Lyeo considered the project as one of the great tangible achievements with the cooperation of Ghana, expressing his profound gratitude to the Government of Ghana for its support during the procurement process of the land and during the construction period.

“It has not been easy,” said the Korean diplomat, adding, “But I'm glad we've finally made it.”

He was optimistic that the bilateral relation between both nations would be deepened as they mark the 40th Anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Ghana and South Korea next year.

“There is no doubt that our two countries have been collaborating effectively over the years in various fields,” Ambassador Woon-Ki Lyeo said.

According to him, “In the political sphere, there have been exchanges geared towards strengthening our bilateral relation among high level officials of the two governments.

“During last year and this year, there were exchanges of visits by ministers and senior officials that strengthened our bilateral relation, including H.E. Hanna Tetteh, Foreign Minister,” he noted.

Furthermore, he pointed out, “In the economic area, I would like to acknowledge all the contributions by both Ghanaian and Korean businessmen who work for our mutual benefits in various sectors such as construction, manufacturing, fisheries, trade and services.”

Mr Woon-Ki Lyeo said he believed that those economic and people-to-people exchanges in the private sectors are fundamental in defining the real value of the relationship between the two countries.

In attendance at the colourful ceremony were Hanna Tetteh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, other ministers of state and parliamentarians as well as traditional rulers.

