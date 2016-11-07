I Will Protect Public Purse– Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has given the assurance that he would jealously guard the public purse for the improvement of the livelihoods of all Ghanaians.

He stated, “I am not coming into office to steal the people's money to fill my pockets. That's not why I am seeking your mandate.

“I am also not coming into office to lord it over the people; neither am I coming into office to use disrespectful language on the people. I will not say to Ghanaians that they have short memories.

“I am rather coming into office to use the little wisdom, knowledge and strength the good Lord has given me to help move Ghana forward, so we can create wealth, jobs and prosperity for all Ghanaians.

The NPP standard bearer made this clear when he addressed residents at Ateiku, a community in the Wassa East Constituency of the Western Region, as part of his campaign tour of the region.

Nana Addo assured Ghanaians that he would treat all citizens with the utmost respect when voted for on December 7.

He pointed out that the next NPP government would implement policies that would ensure rapid industrialization of the Ghanaian economy. He mentioned the 'One District, One Factory', 'One Village, One Dam' policies and the diversification of the country's agriculture.

He also indicated that every constituency would receive the cedi equivalent of $1 million annually to embark on developmental projects.

“These policies will be implemented to the letter when I am given the mandate to serve Ghana in the December 7 election,” he assured.

“These are not election policies. I will not make promises I know I cannot keep or because I want to get your votes. I have too much love and respect for Ghanaians to make promises which I cannot fulfill. We have gone through all these policies very well, and we know it can be done,” he stressed.

Nana Akufo-Addo reiterated, “We in the NPP will not make promises we cannot keep. When we said we were going to implement the NHIS, they (NDC) said it could not be done. However, President Kufuor did it. Likewise, I am telling Ghanaians that the Free SHS policy, amongst others, will be truly implemented to the benefit of all.”

He assured cocoa farmers in the Wassa East Constituency that his government, God-willing, from 2017, would institute measures, including the payment of significantly higher producer prices of cocoa above the levels which the NDC administration has provided to farmers in the last eight years, to help increase yield.

“We will reintroduce the bonuses for cocoa farmers, scrapped by the NDC government; and reintroduce non-politicization of the mass cocoa spraying exercise and the hi-tech programmes,” he added.

The NPP parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Wilson Arthur, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Takoradi-based Skyy Power FM, could not fathom why some Ghanaians would want to vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) when even the founder of the party has rejected it.

“NDC has nothing good to offer Ghanaians so please if you want improved living standards, vote massively for Nana and vote for Wilson Arthur,” he entreated.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Wassa East

