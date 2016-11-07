Western north region as strongly championed over the past few years by the Sefwiman Development Association, is very important for the people from Bibiani, Wiawso, Bodi, Juaboso, Suaman , Enchi, Bia West, Bia East and Akontombra in the extreme north part of western region.

This is an area that is naturally endowed with mineral resources such as gold, bauxite, cocoa, timber etc . Even common food is mostly produced from these areas which represent the heart of the Ghanaian economy.

The proceeds from these resources are used to build better schools, hospitals, shopping malls etc elsewhere in the country. Just even Polytechnic, the whole area do not have let alone a university. The only highest form of education is just one teacher training college at Wiawso. Most of the people die due to lack of equipment in our first aid hospitals.

You always have to be transferred to proper hospitals in the cities. Sometimes the patients do not reach the hospital before they die due to long distance traveling and bad road conditions and lack of cars due to poor roads. The standard of living for the people is very low as compared to those in the cities.

Our graduates after struggling for education do not find any better jobs in the area to do. This has increased the number of brain drain in the western north. People keep migrating from the area to urban areas in search of better life. Most don't even go back to help build the area because they don't see any hope over there. This has increased the level of rural urban migration over the years. This is the more reasons why the Sefwiman Development Association ( SMDA ) was formed to see to it that things change for better.

We noticed that the only way forward is to fight for a regional status. By so doing all the above problems shall be resolved. When western north region is created, the regional administration shall help to employ our graduates who can not find jobs to do. Many private investors shall come in to invest there by creating more jobs to the people. Prices of goods and services shall be normal and will improve the standard of living for the people.

Farmers shall be closer to big city to sell their products without getting rotten to put better money into their pockets. People can get closer to their regional capital as compared to current situation which takes about seven hours or more depending on where you live in western north.

Better schools, hospitals, shopping malls etc shall be built to create jobs and improve the human resources as well. Time will not permit me to speak more as such we were much delighted when Nana Addo the presidential candidate for the NPP came to the area and endorsed the idea. We didn't respond as a group by then because we wanted to see if it will be mentioned in their manifesto too, which he did meaning he is serious about it.

The NPP has shown their stand from the leadership by the leader saying they will create Western North region. They have further captured it in their manifesto. They have gone further to tell us about the time frame to start such action.

We are therefore calling on the rest of the political parties such as NDC, PPP etc from their leadership to tell us about what they have in mind about the Western North region creation.

President John Mahama mentioned recently that the NDC will be creating five more regions if voted for the second term. We would like to say as a group fighting for western north region, we warmly welcome both endorsement and hope either of them fulfill the promise should they emerge winner for this year's election December 7th 2016.

As a group fighting for this course which has been endorsed by both bigger parties of the nation, we would like to know when shall this promise be fulfilled since is our main priority as people from western north. We are together with our youth , elders, leaders of western north asking the two parties about when do they think such important promise to us shall be fulfilled when either emerge as a winner.

Every voter have in mind why they cast their votes. Some people cast their votes due to tribalism. Some cast their votes due to religion. Others cast their votes due to promise made by a presidential candidate. We equally know that president Mahama can't create five new regions in just four years. Hence we would like to know if western north shall be the first to start with or what.

Hence we are ready for who so ever is ready to fulfill our long time dream. As a mouth piece of western north people, since the two parties have decided to create the region which is our wish meaning, is a must. Because this issue is very important to us, we shall therefore encourage the people to vote for who they believe can bring this vision into reality so we can achieve our goals. As one people from western north side we are hoping to hearing from both parties soon .

