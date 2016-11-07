2 NDC members expelled for endorsing independent candidate

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Lawra Constituency, Upper West Region, has expelled its Communications Director and the Women's Organiser from the party.

The two, Petery Assibi Kaayir and Hajia Bintu Alhassan, were expelled for endorsing the nomination form of the incumbent Member of Parliament for Lawra, Samson Abu who has also been expelled from the party for contesting the 2016 elections as an independent candidate.

A statement signed by the party's Constituency Chairman, Joshua Lotaa, said the two have also been openly campaigning for Mr. Abu ahead of the polls.

The dismissal of the two follows the NDC National Executive Commission’s (NEC) expulsion of some 23 disgruntled members who are contesting the elections as independent parliamentary candidates.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the decision was taken because the candidates per their actions have breached the party's constitution.

The two breached party’s constitution

The Lawra NDC in its statement also justified their sacking of these two individuals saying, “the conduct of these persons is in breach of articles 45 ad 46 of the party's constitution. Accordingly and in line with directives issued by the General Secretary, the two persons have ceased to be members of the party with immediate effect.”

The statement added that “they are therefore no longer executive members of the party and cannot hold themselves out as such. They are to return all party property in their possession to the Constituency Chairman.”

Samson Abu

Speaking in a subsequent interview with Citi News, Mr. Lotaa confirmed that the party expelled the two because of their allegiance to the current MP, Sampson Abu.

“Once you don't go by the party law or the party rules, we don't allow you to be here. Go ahead and have your independence and continue do for you candidate whatever you want. But let's have our peace of mind to work for our candidate.”

“We have tried to solve these problems and yet they decide to go ahead to do what they want… we don't need to come back again looking for you and begging you to come back and work for the party,” Mr. Lotta said.

Samson Abu ordered to return party van



Meanwhile, Mr. Abu has been ordered to return a party van in his possession.

A seperate statement said, “following your decision to run as an independent candidate and in compliance with the press statement issued by the General Secretary on 1st November 2016, we request the immediate return of the party's van with registration No. GB2786-12 which has been in your custody since November 2012.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana