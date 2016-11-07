Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Accra Welcomes New Neighbour: The adidas Neighbourhood Store

By Raphael Aidoo Nyame

The wait is finally over. Accra’s most anticipated neighbour is here. The first of it’s kind in West Africa, the adidas Originals Neighbourhood store is set to be launched in grand style on Thursday, 10th November, 2016 at adidas House, 10, Nortei Ababio, Airport Residential Area, Accra.

An infusion of street and style, the adidas neighbourhood store is a unique reflection of the style, design and atmosphere of Accra.

It not only shows off the global power of the Originals brand, it also stays authentic by being locally-relevant; culturally embracing the city of Accra, connecting with the entire neighbourhood, the creators that dwell in it and their love for street style.

First launched in Berlin, the ‘Neighbourhood’ project was created to strengthen the bond between adidas and its streetwear consumers, reminding everyone that Originals is still one of the pioneers in street sportswear.

With various ‘Neighbourhood’ stores open in major cities around the world, from Berlin to Shanghai, Seoul, London and Sydney; Creators in Accra can now access the best of adidas Originals.

For a chance to be part of the star-studded launch. Send in your adidas Originals inspired creation.

Explore here https://goo.gl/5hAcgh for details.

