Ali Royal Surf & Soccer Foundation Launched In Cape Coast

The Ali Surf and Soccer Foundation (AS&SF) has been launched in Cape Coast with the aim of giving children a head start in the two disciplines hoping that they will grow to become great competitors.

It comprises about 100 children at U-9 and U-13 levels who have been enrolled unto a module that would teach them educational lessons and sporting skills.

The launch of this special grassroots project took place at the Ebobonko Community Park, Cape Coast on Saturday and attracted a large gathering to the venue.

Founder and Programmes Director of the (AS&SF) Ali Yakubu said the idea of setting up this foundation is to give the children enrolled in the programme a chance to aspire to become great sportsmen in future and prayed that they would make the most of this opportunity.

Grassroots development he added is an opportunity to impact into the children fair play, discipline, respect and teamwork, traits that leads to success in all spheres of life.

He said the Foundation which is registered as an NGO, has very capable coaches and teachers that are well trained in the two sporting disciplines and urged the children to adhere strictly to their instructions and lessons if they hope to make it big as sportsmen in future.

The Foundation he added will put the welfare and needs of the students at a high pedestal and promised to do everything within their means help them get to the end of their dreams.

Represented at the launch were the Regional Sports Development Officer (RSDO) Abedu Wilson, Eddie Williams and Thomas Zito Ewudzie who represented the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Assembly Member of the area Michael Osom who all urged the children to take this opportunity.