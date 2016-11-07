KFHI Donates Foot-Wears To School Children, Zoomlion In Bongo District 

The Paramount Chief of the Bongo Traditional area, Naba Baba Salifu Aleeyaarum , presenting the items to one of the officials of Zoomlion Company Limited

Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) , has donated foot-wears to some school children and staff of Zoomlion Company Limited, a waste management Company in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region.

The items which was received by the Bongo Traditional Council was distributed to the school children and the staff of the Zoomlion in the area by the Paramount Chief of the Bongo Traditional areas, Naba Baba Salifu Aleemyaarum.

The Paramount chief who lauded the efforts of Madam Lee Goo of the Joyful African Mission for facilitated to ensure the donation of the items, stated that, that was the first time the traditional council had received donation from KFHI.

“ The Bongo Traditional Council apart from this donation , has also on a number of occasions received items including school bags and books and clothing and food the from KFHI all through the efforts of Madam Lee Goo of the African Mission and her husband and distributed them to the vulnerable particularly school children and widows. We are very grateful to KFHI and Madam Lee Goo and her husband”, the Paramount Chief praised.

He also commended the Joyful African Mission for complementing the efforts of the government to establish a private basic school in the District, also thanked the staff of Zoomlion Company Limited for keeping the environment of Bongo clean.

Naba Aleemyaarum who expressed regret about the difficulties often encountered during the clearance of such goods from the habour, called on the government to exempt the traditional council the tax exemption to enable the Council clear such goods.

He said currently there were similar goods that had been donated by the same KFHI and had arrived at the Tema habour but was becoming difficult for the Council to clear the goods.

“Since such goods are made for the vulnerable, I want to crave the indulgence of government to exempt the council from import tax to help make life better for the destitute”, he appealed.

The Management of the District Directorate of Education and the Zoomlion Company Limited commended the Paramount Chief for the area and the KFHI for the kind gesture.