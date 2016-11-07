Government Releases GHC50million For Prisons Expansion

The Government of Ghana has released GHC50 million for the construction of the Country’s only Remand Home at the Nsawam Medium Prisons which will go a long way to reduce the risk of infectious crime skills transfer.

President John Dramani Mahama, after his historical tour of the Nsawam Medium Prisons last year which was initiated by the Prisons Council, promised to raise funds for the expansion of Prison facilities, after witnessing the deplorable nature of the facility.

The Minister for Finance, Mr. Seth Terkper during the presentation of the 2015 Mid-Year Review and Supplementary Estimates of the National Budget mentioned government’s commitment to seeing to it that the Ghana Prisons Service gets a facelift.

“Recall His Excellency’s visit to the Nsawam Prisons as part of the Efiase Project. As he observed, it is another area of supreme humanitarian need that requires Government action. Every effort is being made by relevant MDAs to reprioritize expenditure to complement the promise of GHC50 million assistance to enable us respond to these needs appropriately. Plans are also being put in place, including the alignment of IGFs and statutory funds to mitigate the risk of similar future disasters”, he reiterated

Ghana currently does not have a remand home for unconvicted inmates, which is causing massive congestion and putting pressure on logistics due to the large number of unconvicted inmates and convicted inmates being put together.

The Ghana Prisons Council in their 10 year Development Plan wants to uplift the image of the Officers and Men of the Prisons Service together with the inmates via an initiative dubbed ‘Project Efiase’. The initiative is aimed at projecting the conditions of the Prisons and raise funds from corporate institutions and other well meaning people in the Country.