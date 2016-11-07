EC hit with another suit over disqualification of presidential hopeful

The Electoral Commission and its Chairperson, Charlotte Osei, have been dragged to the High Court in yet another suit against the disqualification of a presidential hopeful.

Alfred Kwame Asiedu claims he had wanted to contest for the presidential slot as an independent candidate on December 7 but was disqualified.

He wants the court to compel the EC to grant him the “opportunity to amend and alter the one anomaly found in is nomination forms” to enable him to contest in the presidential election.

Being led in Counsel by Ayiko Otoo, Mr Asiedu is also seeking an order to prohibit the EC from proceeding with balloting for the position of presidential candidates for December 7 elections.

Ayikoi Otoo obtained a favourable ruling for the Progressive People's Party's (PPP) candidate, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, in a similar suit against the EC.

This will be the sixth suit against the Commission following its disqualification of some 13 presidential aspirants from contesting this year’s election.

The EC said all the rejected presidential hopefuls breached key sections of the regulation governing the conduct of the 2016 elections.

