Regional Breakdown: The 29,000 polling stations for election 2016 [Infographic]

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has released the official list of polling stations for the 2016 elections.

The list shows an increase in the number of polling stations from 26,000 in 2012 to 29,000 for the 2016 polls.

The Ashanti Region maintains the highest the number with 5,190 polling stations, whilst the Upper West Regions remains the the lowest with 991 polling stations.

The infographic below show the regional breakdown of the number of polling stations.

By: Mawuli Tsikata/citifmonline.com/Ghana