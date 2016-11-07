Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 7 November 2016 07:37 CET

Regional Breakdown: The 29,000 polling stations for election 2016 [Infographic]

By CitiFMonline

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has released the official list of polling stations for the 2016 elections.

The list shows an increase in the number of polling stations from 26,000 in 2012 to 29,000 for the 2016 polls.

The Ashanti Region maintains the highest the number with 5,190 polling stations, whilst the Upper West Regions remains the the lowest with 991 polling stations.

The infographic below show the regional breakdown of the number of polling stations.


By: Mawuli Tsikata/citifmonline.com/Ghana

General News

The only thing in life that does not change is change itself.
By: Afia Serwaa Amoah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img