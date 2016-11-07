The National Youth Organiser of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku, has urged the youth of Awutu Senya West constituency to vote massively for the NPP parliamentary candidate for the area, George Andah, and the NPP Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking at a mini rally at Bontrase, he declared that time was up for the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), and its parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya West, Hanna Tetteh.

Sammy Awuku (L) and George Andah (R)

He contended that, Hanna Tetteh, the incumbent, has taken the youth for granted for the past eight years hence his call for change..

According to him, Hanna Tetteh has spent a combined 12 years in positions of influence ranging from her time as an MP, to her time in the Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministries, but has still not been able to lobby for basic development projects for her constituents.

“For 12 years, somebody hasn't been able to work on the Bontrase market. Somebody hasn't been able ensure there is running water in Bontrase. Somebody hasn't been able to ensure there is even a public toilet.”

Mr. Awuku reminded the constituents that, should the NPP win the election, every constituency would be given $1 million dollars.

“If you change this into Ghanaian money, it is GHc 4 million or 40 billion old cedis. In our first term, Awutu Senya West would receive 160 billion old cedis,” the Youth Organiser explained to the ecstatic crowd.

He also delivered a message from the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo.

“Nana Addo says I should tell you that, we shall work on your market. Nana Addo says I should tell you that, we shall work on a public toilet for you. Nana Addo says I should tell you that within his first four years, the pipes will flow in Bontrase. Time is up, and we must tell the NDC to leave. Time is up for them and we must call NPP to come in.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana