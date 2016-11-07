France downplays low investments to Ghana over 2016 elections

The expectations of foreign organisations operating in Ghana, ahead of the elections, continue to tilt towards a positive outlook.

This also comes about a month to Ghana's Presidential and Parliamentary elections on December 7, 2016.

Some of the foreign businesses who have been speaking to Citi Business News say they are confident this year's general elections will least affect investments into the country.

According to them, the conduct of successive elections makes Ghana an attractive place to invest despite the uncertainties of the outcome of the election.

Speaking to Citi Business News on the development, the French Ambassador to Ghana, François Pujolas explained that his outfit is highly expectant of a transparent and successful election.

“…Of course we are confident what we will see is the conduct of a free, fair and peaceful election taking place,” he observed.

His Excellency François Pujolas further intimated that French investors are least concerned since most of their business relationships with Ghana transcend the short to medium term experiences.

“As per the business between the French and Ghana, French businesses particularly those already based in Ghana, are not much into short term investments but rather consider investing in partnerships and other long term investments,” Mr. Pujolas opined.

“As such, French businesses will definitely go beyond one or two elections as they look at developing long term activities in this country,” he added.

Early this year, a Senior Commercial Officer with the US Department of Commerce, Paul Taylor hinted of a relative low investment in the fourth quarter of this year over uncertainties of the elections.

His basis was that the uncertainty surrounding the election will make it unattractive to engage in business activities in the fourth quarter of 2016 even though things will pick up in 2017.

The French Ambassador to Ghana's comment is also on the back of plans by Air France KLM to launch its direct Accra-Paris flight from February 2017.

The management of the airline company is confident of a robust growth even though their start of date is post the 2016 elections.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana