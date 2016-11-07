The Supreme Court will today [Monday], deliver its verdict on the lawsuit brought before it by the Electoral Commission (EC), challenging a High Court's decision to overturn the disqualification of the Progressive People’s Party’s (PPP) Flagbearer, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, from the December 7 presidential election.

The Commission has asked the Apex Court to review the lower court's judgment, and hopefully bring closure to the five other lawsuits contesting the disqualification of other presidential aspirants.

The seven-member panel at the last hearing on Friday, directed the parties, the EC and Dr. Nduom, to file their written addresses by close of day on Friday November 4.

Background

The EC rejected Dr. Nduom's nomination claiming the number of subscribers to his forms did not meet the requirements of Regulation 7 (2) (b) of CI 94 [the law regulating the conduct of the 2016 elections].

The Commission said one of his [Dr. Nduom’s] subscribers, endorsed the form with different signatures in both portions of the nomination form, raising questions as to the legitimacy of one or both signatures.

But lawyers of the PPP argued that, the EC did not give them the opportunity to correct the errors on the nomination forms.

(PPP Flagbearer, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, and EC Chair, Charlotte Osei).

The court presided over by Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, subsequently ordered the Commission to give the PPP the chance to correct the anomalies on the nomination forms of its Flagbearer, and subsequently decide whether to accept him inn the race or not.

But the EC said it disgareed with the ruling, hence it’s decision to go to the Supreme Court.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana