Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
CPP News | 7 November 2016 03:06 CET

CPP chairman tours Upper West Region; visits Limann's grave

By MyJoyOnline

National Chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Prof Edmund Delle has intensified his campaign for the party's flagbearer, Ivor Greenstreet, with a tour of the Upper West Region.

While at the region over the weekend he visited the grave of former Head of State, Dr Hilla Limann.

He also toured the Wa West and Wa Central constituencies with his campaign team, aided by the National 3rd vice of the party; Alhaji Tidjani.

The CPP is hoping to make history by winning this year’s presidential election since Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah, assumed office on the ticket of the party some six decades ago.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

CPP News

Out beyond the ideas of right doings and wrong doings, there is a field. I will meet you there
By: Atiqa Nasir
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img