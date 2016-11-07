CPP chairman tours Upper West Region; visits Limann's grave

National Chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Prof Edmund Delle has intensified his campaign for the party's flagbearer, Ivor Greenstreet, with a tour of the Upper West Region.

While at the region over the weekend he visited the grave of former Head of State, Dr Hilla Limann.

He also toured the Wa West and Wa Central constituencies with his campaign team, aided by the National 3rd vice of the party; Alhaji Tidjani.

The CPP is hoping to make history by winning this year’s presidential election since Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah, assumed office on the ticket of the party some six decades ago.

