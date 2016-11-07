Pro-NPP group screens hundreds at Omanjor

A pro-opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) humanitarian group, Patriotic Professionals Ghana (PPG), has organised a health screening exercise for the people of Omanjor in the Trobo constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

The group made up of artisans, architects, teachers, lawyers, doctors, engineers and other professions is focused on offering professional services to humanity while influencing the political landscape towards a more capitalist system of governance.

The health screening, which was organised in collaboration with the Member of Parliament for Trobo constituency, Moses Anim, was the 10th in series screening exercises that has been organised by the group in the last five months.

Acting Communication Director for PPG, Ibrahim Yussif Bangsua, told the media that at the heart of PPG'S mandate is their commitment to helping the vulnerable in the society who have been abandoned by the government.

"Look at how these people are eager to take advantage of the health screening. This doesn't show a picture of people whose lives have changed, it doesn't show a picture of Ghanaians whose lives are transforming. it depicts a picture of people abandoned; of people rejected. This is why PPG is committed to combing everywhere in Ghana to offer help" Ibrahim Yussif Babgsua said.

A total of 974 residents of Omanjor received free medical care and drugs.

Moses Anim indicated that he collaborated with PPG for the exercise because he rated the health needs of his people as top priority. He said even though the NDC government has abandoned the constituency, he was committed to making life better for his people with the little resources available to him.

The group also toured the constituency with the Member of Parliament to assess the challenges of the people and to garner support for the MP and NPP 2016 presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, in the upcoming general election.

At Dwene Woho, a suburb of the Trobo constituency, residents appealed to the team to help them fix a collapsed bridge that has separated them from the rest of the constituency.

Acting Executive Director of PPG, Eric Nartey Yeboah, promised the people that the collapsed bridge will be fixed in one week.

"If you have been abandoned by government, PPG will not, your Member of Parliament will also not abandon you. In one week you will be connected to your folks on the other side again," Eric Nartey Yeboah said.

The people showed their appreciation to the MP and PPG and promised to vote massively for Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com