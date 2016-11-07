False story and attribution: 'President Mahama and Ministers to get 60% pay rise'

We wish to debunk a story headlined ‘ President Mahama and Ministers to get 60% pay rise ’ that has been mischievously attributed to Joy News and Myjoyonine.com.

The facts of the story are alien to us, while the language and the presentation are both appalling and inconsistent with our house style.

Our preliminary investigation suggests that the false story started circulation on Whatsapp between Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6, 2016, and continues to be circulated on the messaging platform.

Being one of many instances of a deceitful attribution to Joy News and Myjoyonline.com, we have initiated firm steps to bring the perpetrators to book.

We have published the false story below (unedited) for the avoidance of doubt and to urge readers to provide relevant information that can lead to the apprehension of its originator(s). Credible information can be sent to [email protected]

President Mahama and Ministers to get 60% pay rise

JOY FM News can report President Mahama and Government Ministers are to get an inflation busting 60% pay rise to take effect from 15th November , 2016.

This is has been confirmed by Dr Edward Omane Boamah ,Minister of Communications in a telephone interview yesterday .Dr Omane Boamah said the pay rise was justified as the President had capped his pay for 4 years and did not award himself any pay increases .

Parliament in 2013 approved the Presidents pay and allowances and was capped to 7,000 Ghana Cedis a month .The current pay rise will take the Presidents pay to 42 ,000 Ghana Cedis a month . Dr Omane Boamah refused to comment when asked about the timing of the pay rise so close to elections to December .

Source-Myjoyonline.com

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com