Friends of Coventry University Ghana Chapter inaugurated in Accra

A newly formed alumni association, Friends of Coventry University (FOCUS) Ghana Chapter has been inaugurated in Accra on October 29.

The ceremony was to officially introduce FOCUS Ghana Chapter as well as to welcome on board all the Ghanaian graduates from UK and Ghana campus of Coventry University located at the Ghana Technology University College (GTUC).

The executives who were inducted included FOCUS President and International Alumni Ambassador, Debra-Jane Nelson, Vice President and Treasure, Gilbert Gunadiish Mensah Nyavie, Secretary, Naa Ayorkor Oblitey, Project Lead, Richard Koramoah Owusu, and Country Lead, Paul Quartey.

Speaking at the ceremony, FOCUS President Debra-Jane Nelson shared the Association's vision, mission, and planned activities for the year.

She explained the Association's partnership with GTUC forms part of an agenda to develop the Alumni base of the school.

"FOCUS Ghana seeks to build, establish and maintain a mutually beneficial relationship between Coventry and its alumni, GTUC will serve as a direct link between FOCUS and Coventry," she added.

Acting Dean of the Graduate School Dr. Ebenezer Malcalm advised the gathering of alumni about the importance of joining the Association as well as playing a role in it.

“Regardless of the alumni network you are part of, the success of a strong alumni connection will largely depend on how involved you are," he said.

According to him, the strength of every association is dependent on the role its members play, adding no matter the association members stand to benefit if they play their part as required.

"You need to be an active participant in order to reap the benefits and take full advantage of what the network has to offer,” he stated.

Some of the alumni members who attended the programme were full of praise for the initiative.

Bright Forson, alumni shared his excitement. “Being part of FOCUS is a great platform to connect today and transform tomorrow,” he said.

The programme was attended by the Gender Minister, Nana Oye Lithur, and a legal consultant, Reverend Dr Mrs Suzanne Nti.

FOCUS is a special community of more than 80,000 graduates, working all over the world: creating, researching, developing and building a better future for us all.

It has been organizing activities in the country. On October 1 the Association organized a health walk from Ayi-Mensah to Kitase near Peduase Lodge in Aburi, culminating with a free health screening and on the spot treatment for about 300 members of the Kitase community.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com