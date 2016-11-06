Kriel to return home from Springboks tour

South Africa's centre Jesse Krie, pictured in 2015, will return to South Africa be replaced by Golden Lions centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg. By Gabriel Bouys (AFP/File)

London (AFP) - South Africa suffered a serious blow on Sunday when full-back Jesse Kriel was ruled out of the rest of the northern hemisphere tour because of a lower leg injury.

The 22-year-old, who went off at half-time of the thrilling 31-31 draw with the Barbarians on Saturday, will return to South Africa be replaced by Golden Lions centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg.

Van Rensburg scored the fifth of their tries which clinched the draw but had been due to fly back to South Africa along with several of the rest of the squad after the Barbarians match.

He now stands a chance of getting some game time against England next Saturday.

Springbok management also confirmed that Jamba Ulengo, the Blue Bulls wing, will stay on as possible cover for Ruan Combrinck, JP Petersen and Willie le Roux.

Petersen and Le Roux both have niggles, picked up during club rugby action in England and Japan.

Combrinck suffered a knock to his lower right leg and is currently under review.

Meanwhile, Cheslin Kolbe, Tian Schoeman, Uzair Cassiem, RG Snyman and Lizo Gqoboka have all gone back to South Africa.

They will be replaced by foreign-based Springboks including legendary wing Bryan Habana.