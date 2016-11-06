Antis Limited supports Pantang Psychiatric Hospital

Building materials distributor, Antis Limited has donated food items to the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital.

The donation forms part of the company’s contribution towards the development of communities it operates in.

“The decision to support Pantang Psychiatric Hospital as part of our CSR is to contribute our quota to tackling the problems that plague the mental health sector. This represents an extension of one of our core values of community and environmental friendliness”, CEO of Antis Limited, Patrick Adjepong Anti noted.

It is estimated that 2.7 million Ghanaians representing 10 percent of the population are suffering from mentally related illnesses. The sector has been reeling from the effects of neglect due to inadequate support for mental health facilities in the country, a situation that is disturbing.

The Director of the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital, Frank Baning who was appreciative of the gesture decried the state of mental health facilities in the country and called on government to review its policies towards the sector.

He also called on other institutions and individuals to come to the aid of the hospital which is struggling to stay afloat amid stalled government plans.

CEO of Antis Ltd, Patrick Adjepong Anti promised his outfit would be back again to the hospital to give it a facelift.

Antis Limited was established in 1997, Antis Limited. It is a leading supplier of building construction materials in Ghana.

In 2009, Antis Limited established another company called PS Investment Limited to specialize in the manufacturing of solid quarry dust blocks.

This is in line with the vision of making Antis Ltd, a group of companies.