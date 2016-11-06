Reconsider Trade Liberalization Policies- AGI President
The President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), James Asare-Adjei has called on government to as a matter of urgency reconsider the Trade Liberalization policies and also address the problem of multiplicity of taxes that affect members of the association.
According him, the nature of the policy is gradually turning Ghana into a heavily import dependent economy, a situation he says is very worrying to local industries.
“It is obvious that local industries are experiencing numerous challenges, to mention a few, access and cost of credit, high and unbearable electricity tariffs to industry, stiff competition to imported product,” he said.
“We have increasingly become an import dependent economy
I believe we must reconsider our trade liberalization policies which seems to give unlimited access to all kinds of imports into our markets. The challenges of globalization emanating from the keen competition from imported goods keep on eroding the competitiveness of local industries,” he added.
Mr. Asare-Adjei bemoaned the multiplicity of taxes that businesses are subjected to and called on government to collaborate with industry player to remedy the situation.
He made the statement at the association's awards night held at the Banquet Hall in Accra.
Over twenty companies and industries were awarded for their outstanding achievements and their immense contribution to the development of Ghana`s economy.
This year`s event had seven award categories and 21 sector awards.
Some of the sector awards included, Automobile Sector Awards, Agribusiness, Electricals and Electronics, Oil and Gas, and Pharmaceuticals, among others.
Below is the full list of Award winners
- Automobile
CFAO Ghana motors
- Agribusiness
Blue Skies
- Electricals & Electironics
Tropical Cables and Conductor Ltd.
- Food Sector
Pioneer Food Cannery
- Brewery & Beverage
Accra Brewery
- Financial Services
Stanbic Bank
- Nallem Clothing
- Hospitality & Tourism Center
Holiday Inn
- Metals, Building & Construction
Wire Weaving Ghana Ltd.
- Oil & Gas
Tullow Oil Ghana Ltd.
- Pharmaceuticals
Dannex Pharmaceuticals Company
- Printing & Stationary
Adwinsa Publishing
- Rubber & Plastics sector
Polyplast
- Toileteries
Sikaf Ghana Ltd.
- Business Promotion & Consulting
Invest in Africa
- Social Enterprise
Challenging Heights
- Corporate Social Responsibility
Vodafone Ghana
- Young Enterprise Company of the Year
SMS Ghana
- Fastest Growing Company of the Year
B5 Plus
- Best Company Employer
Jospong Group of Companies
- Best Practices in Sustainable Manufacturing Award
Unilever Ghana Ltd.
- Most Environmentally Compliant Award.
Cargill Ghana.
- Overall Best Industrial Award
Pioneer Food Cannery
