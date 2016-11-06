Reconsider Trade Liberalization Policies- AGI President

The President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), James Asare-Adjei has called on government to as a matter of urgency reconsider the Trade Liberalization policies and also address the problem of multiplicity of taxes that affect members of the association.

According him, the nature of the policy is gradually turning Ghana into a heavily import dependent economy, a situation he says is very worrying to local industries.

“It is obvious that local industries are experiencing numerous challenges, to mention a few, access and cost of credit, high and unbearable electricity tariffs to industry, stiff competition to imported product,” he said.

“We have increasingly become an import dependent economy

I believe we must reconsider our trade liberalization policies which seems to give unlimited access to all kinds of imports into our markets. The challenges of globalization emanating from the keen competition from imported goods keep on eroding the competitiveness of local industries,” he added.

Mr. Asare-Adjei bemoaned the multiplicity of taxes that businesses are subjected to and called on government to collaborate with industry player to remedy the situation.

He made the statement at the association's awards night held at the Banquet Hall in Accra.

Over twenty companies and industries were awarded for their outstanding achievements and their immense contribution to the development of Ghana`s economy.

This year`s event had seven award categories and 21 sector awards.

Some of the sector awards included, Automobile Sector Awards, Agribusiness, Electricals and Electronics, Oil and Gas, and Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Below is the full list of Award winners