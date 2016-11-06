Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham: Points shared in North London derby [Photos]

It was a breathtaking, intense north London derby, but a point each for Arsenal and Tottenham was probably about right.

A win would have seen the Gunners open up a six-point lead on their bitter rivals, end Spurs’ unbeaten start to the Premier League season and top the table.

Harry Kane, making his first appearance since the win against Sunderland in September, scored a second-half penalty to equalise after a Kevin Wimmer own goal had given Arsenal a 1-0 half-time lead.

It was end-to-end stuff throughout, which saw plenty of chances and robust tackles, with Wimmer picking up a yellow card for a strong challenge on Francis Coquelin just four minutes into the game.

Moments earlier Laurent Koscielny prevented Spurs from taking an early when he prodded Heung-min Son's low cross away from path of a lingering Kane.

The striker was then unlucky again when his diving header went inches wide of Petr Cech's post.

It was Arsenal who ended the opening 45 minutes as the stronger side, though, with the hosts stamping their authority on the game as the half came to a close.

Alex Iwobi was presented with a free shot inside the 18-yard box, but it was fired straight at Hugo Lloris. Theo Walcott rattled the Spurs goalkeeper's crossbar and Mesut Ozil was unable to direct the rebound with his right foot.

And then Wimmer landed a body blow to his own team when he headed in Ozil's free-kick, but Spurs were again quick off the blocks when the teams re-emerged and were quickly level.

Koscielny brought down Mousa Dembele, allowing Kane to even things out and then Cech was forced to get down to keep out a low Eriksen shot.

Nacho Monreal produced a wonderful tackle to deny Kane a second, but Arsenal had their own opportunities to regain the lead.

Substitute Aaron Ramsey went close from distance and then in the last 10 minutes, Eriksen’s free-kick evaded everyone in the Arsenal penalty area and hit the post, while Olivier Giroud could not direct his header past Lloris in the closing stages.

