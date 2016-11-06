EU deploys 24 observers for December polls

The European Union (EU) has deployed a team of 24 observers across Ghana to monitor the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Deputy EU Chief Observer Mark Stevens explained the exercise would afford Europe the opportunity to access the electoral process.

“Our job is to follow the process very closely. We hope for a transparent election and hope for a peaceful election like everybody else does,” he said.

Mr Stevens made these remarks during a media briefing to announce the deployment at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra Sunday.

EU has been part of the international observers’ mission teams that monitor Ghana's election since 1992 when democracy was ushered in.

During the 2012 general election, the Union deployed 24 EU member states to all the 10 regions of Ghana to assess the electoral process against international and regional standards.

With six successful elections which have been described by the international community as credible, the EU believes the 2016 election would be same.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com