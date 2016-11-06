The Chief of Dompoase, Okofo Sobin Kai II, has urged the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Flagbearer, President John Mahama, to accept the outcome of the 2016 elections in the event that it does not go his way.

During a durbar at Adansi Apagya in the New Edubiase Constituency, the Chief impressed upon the NDC Flagbearer that, “all we need is peace; the kind of peace that will bring us all back here after the elections.”

Okofo Sobin Kai II said, “we are sure God has already chosen a leader after the elections; so we are pleading with President Mahama to accept the results after December 7 no matter the outcome, as has been done in previous elections.”

“So I am saying whoever loses this year; should accept the results in order not to disrupt the peace we enjoy in this country.”

I’m like Usain Bolt – Mahama

President Mahama, who was speaking at that same durbar, remained confident of his prospects in the polls , as he has likened his expected victory to Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt’s exceptional track and field exploits, on the first day of his Ashanti Regional Campaign tour.

Addressing the Chiefs during the durbar at Adansi Apagya in the New Edubiase Constituency, he said all his contenders were lagging behind him in the presidential race.

“There’s an athlete called Usain Bolt. He is the fastest runner alive. Whenever he takes the lead in a 100 meter race, he turns to look at those lagging behind him and whisltes. That is to tell the NPP that the race has already been won. We are already in the lead so it is too late from them to catch up.”

