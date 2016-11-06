Cape Coast South: Ricketts-Hagan launches campaign [Photos]

Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
The incumbent Member of Parliament for the Cape Coast South constituency, Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, who doubles as the Central Regional Minister, has launched his campaign seeking to retain the seat at the 2016 elections, on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Present at Mr. Ricketts-Hagan’s launch, were Council of State Member, Ama Benyiwa-Doe; the Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Allotey Jacobs and the NDC’s National Chairman, Kofi Purtophy.

The Cape Coast North NDC parliamentary candidate, Kobby Acheampong, and the former MP for Effutu, Mike Hammah, were also in attendance.

In his address to the supporters, Mr. Ricketts-Hagan encouraged them not to vote skirt and blouse, but vote for him and the National Democratic Congress Flagbearer, President John Mahama.


