I tell you, many people just cannot fathom out the profundity of a man's dreams. Such folks lack a revealing insight into the actual depth of dreams. And I believe God has spiritually empowered me to enlighten them on the dynamics of dreams. For I am a very rare dreamer; the workings of my dreams fly in the face of conventions, norms and rules. When people condemn me for dropping out of university in order to pursue my dreams full-time, I quickly realise that myopia has blinded them to the secrets of dreams. Besides, I have a variety of dreams, yet I have only one vision – know the clear distinction. Interestingly, my girlfriend remains a part of the totality of my dreams. She is the woman of my dreams, and I strive to live her – as my dream – to the full. However, my topmost dream is to emerge as a world champion in the writing fraternity.

Now let us delve into some secrets of dreams. I define dream as a definite product of a man's purpose in life. In essence a true dream is synchronised with one's God-given purpose, which is the primary source of one's vision and dreams. Therefore, claiming that your occupational dream is to be a physician though you were born to be a musician, is not a true dream. In fact, that is a fake, ignorant and misleading dream, which has to be discarded without any reluctance. Remember, self-discovery also plays a pivotal role in the operation of dreams. If you do not know your true self, you will never know your true dreams since you do not know your true purpose. The late Dr. Myles Munroe once wrote that, "Dreams are visual manifestations of the seeds of destiny planted in the spirit and soul of each human by his Creator."

Moreover, the success story of one of Africa's richest young people, Ashish J. Thakkar, is a great example of how to dream. He is the Founder and Chairman of the Mara Group, a multinational conglomerate possibly worth over a billion dollars. Mr. Thakkar is just 34 years old, but he is a living testimony of dreaming well, bigger and unusually. Ashish Thakkar, an Indian-Ugandan refugee, deliberately dropped out of school at age 15 just to start a computer business here in Africa. That decision of his was deemed by his family, friends and society as simply ridiculous. But he being a freakish dreamer, fearlessly pursued his business oriented dream with self-education, perseverance, optimism, passion, innovation, excellence etc. After two decades, he has now accomplished remarkable feats in the world of entrepreneurship.

Yes, you ought to decide to passionately live your own dreams until they eventually become a reality. To fully achieve your dreams, especially your professional dream, you need to apply the twin-power of visualisation and confession. Picture that dream in your mind's eye, and declare it with all pride. Also, you must be willing to make uncommon sacrifices and take unusual risks if you desperately want to realise your dreams. That is extremely important. Above all, allow your dreams to inwardly compel you to go nuts about them, or else you will surely run out of spiritual power. Normal spirits cannot experience successful dreams; only crackpots are capable of that. Lastly, "The only thing that will stop you from fulfilling your dreams is you," Tom Bradley cautioned.

Source: sirarticle.blogspot.com