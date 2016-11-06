Happy Farmers' Day! But It Could Be Made Happier.

Yes, just the idea of recognizing Ghanaian farmers or any occupation for that matter is laudable. Good show by successive Ghanaian governments so far in this, but it is about time we did something new in the lives of Ghanaian workers generally as the "single spine salary structure." This search for the one-eyed in the land of the blind should change. Governments henceforth should be seeking to create enabling environment for both goverment and private workers to enjoy work and deliver to the best of their abilities.

In the case of farmers for example, those awarded have already been successful and their success is rewarded by the revenue from sales of their produce. Seriously speaking, they are not the ones needing encouragement and support. This includes simplified and affordable land acquisition process, modernized farming implements, storage and food processing facilities that will extend the shelf-life of produce and make bumper harvests a blessing to both farmers and consumers etc.

These are what will make agriculture attractive enough to win more youths to the occupation for increased job placements. It will also improve the national food requirement and by extension, a better national health report.

This could also be considered for the teaching profession too, so that these awards could be organized occassionally for Ghanaians for discoveries and inventions in all endeavours, at best. For our long and extensive education in Ghana, such innovativeness for enhancement is something that should be regular in the news.

This annual awards seem to be repetitively celebrating the achievements of Ghanaians as that in an annual promotion examination in the school, where somenody will come tops on the list by all means, irrespective of their level of knowledge, or as the adage puts it, "the one-eyed in the land of the blind."