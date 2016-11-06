Man assaulted for making the change sign at President's convoy.

Presidential Guards over the weekend assaulted a man at Fumso in the Adansi Asokwa after he allegedly made the 'change' gesture at the convoy .

The man, named Nana Dwamena was said to have been beaten mercilessly by some security guards of President Mahama who were irritated by the man's action on Saturday afternoon whilst the President and his entourage got to Fumso in the Adansi Asokwa constituency.

The indiscipline guards who were in a green polo shirts were spotted on a Jalopy Ash-coloured Ford vehicle with registration number GW 9607 14, reportedly attacked the resident when the convoy was leaving Fumso.

President John Mahama is on five-day tour in the Ashanti region to campaign to extend his stay at the Flagstaff house.

Narrating his ordeal to the media about how he was assaulted, Nana Dwamena, explained that he was at a funeral and he saw the presidential convoy passing through so he also greeted them with the change gesture.

Suddenly, Nana Dwamena said some of the Presidential bodyguards got out of their vehicles and subjected him to beatings.

"I received several uncountable slaps from these bodyguards who were also bragging at the same time that they could kill me and nothing will happen to them" 52 year- old Dwamena revealed to the media.

Efforts to get Dr. Omane Boamah, spokesperson for President Mahama to react to the incident proved futile as he failed to answer numerous call as well as test messages sent via his mobile phone

Meanwhile, Nana Dwamena has told Kumasi-based LUV FM that he has used 20 godess to invoke curses on those who beat him. He also warned that they come and apologize for their own good.

Samuel Akalilu , the Ashanti regional communication director of National Democratic Congress (NDC) , said on the radio station that he is unaware of this development,assuring that they will investigate the issue.

In other development, many media houses have been turned away from covering President Mahama's visit to the region.

Enthusiastic newsmen who reported early at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council were asked to go back to office because they were not invited.