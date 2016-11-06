Who Is Responsible For The Security And Safety Of The Staff Of Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital?

Tetteh Quarshie Memorial hospital is a district hospital located in the Akuapem North district of the Eastern Region

It is quite unfortunate that, the security and safety of the staff of the hospital is in a state far beyond deplorable. Over the years, a ritual which seems to be an annual robbery is virtually becoming a convention. Due to this, some members of staff have refused to accept accommodation from the hospital and prefer to commute from their various places of residence to work. What is the hospital administration doing about it?

The roads leading to staff bungalows are in such a deplorable state that, vehicles that ply these roads will practically require a maintenance culture on monthly or perhaps weekly basis. That aside, the roads are so narrow that, no two vehicles can move side by side. Again, the entire premises is so bushy that you may be tempted to believe it's a jungle. The staff are battling with wild and dangerous animals like scorpions and snakes.

To boot, apart from three street lights found in front of the pediatric unit, there are no street lights or any other form of lightning whatsoever on all stretches leading to and fro staff bungalows.

The hospital has a few security personnel found at the exit of the facility. Their job has basically been to direct cars and pedestrians. The situation is even more pathetic at night. While medical personnel are saving lives in the facility, the security personnel are fast asleep but can we put the entire blame on them? These personnel have no equipment, logistics or tools whatsoever to aid them in combating crime. We certainly cannot expect more from them.

It is very disheartening that the lives of health care professionals who are saving lives be put in jeopardy. About a year ago, someone's car was snatched right in front of the hospital gate. At about the same time, a pharmacist and some doctors were robbed in their bungalows. After reporting to the mampong police, they promised to get back to them and it's been a year already. The robbery menace is on the ascendancy

On the dawn of November 5,2016 doctors in their bungalows at Tutu were robbed together with some nurses and physician assistants in their residence in the premises of the hospital. I'm completely at sea. Are there police personnel in mampong?

I want to crave the indulgence of all relevant stakeholders including the administration of Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, the Ghana Police Service and the Regional Security Coordinating Council to join forces in finding a lasting solution to this pressing issue.

It is my hope that the staff of the hospital will regain some significant level of confidence in the security in and around the hospital through a prompt response to their plight so as to afford them a sound mind for quality health care delivery