We Are Starving Pay Us Now... Coalition Of Newly Trained Teachers (CNTT)

We the 2016 Newly trained teachers across the country are appealing to government to pay us our salary and one semester feeding fee arrears now to save us from starving and also pay debts we owe from college and to be able to settle into our new communities.

Failure to pay us will leave us with no other option than to resort to a nationwide STAY OUT OF CLASSROOM demonstration which will affect the end of first term's examinations for 2016/17 academic year in basic schools across the country from 1st December 2016.

As a curtain raiser, we therefore Call on all our members to embark on wearing of RED ARMED BAND to their SCHOOLS and classrooms from this day until further notice.

We therefore call on all teacher unions (GNAT, NAGRAT and CCT) who have the welfare of newly trained teachers also at heart to join this worthy course.

Thank you.

Signed :

Asempa seyram

0244611445

Ag. President

SUNDAY BATOWANI

0206680065

0249894813

Ag. Vice president 1

Atumowe Charles

0541041500

Ag. Vice president 2

Stephen Ofori

0248905052

Ag. Secretary

Yeboah Vasco

0243039998

Ag. Deputy Secretary

HOEDZOADE KPLORM

0249111936

Financial secretary

Odei Calvin

0247126201

Coordinator 1

Oduro Fredrick

0243034432

Coordinator 2

Seidu Sulley

0243734311

P. R. O

Regional coordinators

Adu Poku Benjamin

0240370732

0209114645

Ashanti Region

Ackon Godsway

0241445354

Greater Accra

Amuzu Osborn

0269964573

Eastern Region

Antwi Emmanuel 0505802871

0540695139

Western Region

Dzansi Jerry Seigfreid

0242303611

Central Region

Amponsah Clement

0200803263

Brong Ahafo Region

Daniel Derry

0543106560

Northern Regions

AKPORHOR JERRY

0261468319

Volta Region