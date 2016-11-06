We Are Starving Pay Us Now... Coalition Of Newly Trained Teachers (CNTT)
We the 2016 Newly trained teachers across the country are appealing to government to pay us our salary and one semester feeding fee arrears now to save us from starving and also pay debts we owe from college and to be able to settle into our new communities.
Failure to pay us will leave us with no other option than to resort to a nationwide STAY OUT OF CLASSROOM demonstration which will affect the end of first term's examinations for 2016/17 academic year in basic schools across the country from 1st December 2016.
As a curtain raiser, we therefore Call on all our members to embark on wearing of RED ARMED BAND to their SCHOOLS and classrooms from this day until further notice.
We therefore call on all teacher unions (GNAT, NAGRAT and CCT) who have the welfare of newly trained teachers also at heart to join this worthy course.
Thank you.
