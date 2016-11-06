Calling on All Believers in God to Prayerfully Rally Solidly Behind Nana Akufo Addo and NPP

Today, Sunday 6 November 2016, I, Rockson Adofo, from Kumawu/Asiampa, do solemnly call on all believers in God to rally in support behind Nana Akufo Addo and NPP to win the upcoming 7 December 2016 election. I believe in the power of prayers and supplications to God to avert difficult circumstances or to facilitate situations for easy accessibility.

Prayers made by believers in God through our Lord Jesus Christ work wonders. Similarly, Muslims can make theirs through Prophet Mohammed and people of other faiths through whomever and whatever they believe in to God.

I shall request of all those who are able, to set aside certain days of their choosing to FAST in carrying across their supplications to God to grant Nana Akufo Addo the chance to become the President of Ghana to liberate the nation and the people from the socio-economic hardships that President Mahama and his NDC government have brought to bear upon Ghanaians through their shameless institutional corruption, cronyism, nepotism and acts of lawlessness.

There is power in group prayers and the prayers of good people, thus, the faithful, do find favour in the eyes of God, the Creator of Heaven and Earth and everything therein. This is confirmed in Acts of the Apostles chapter 2 – “1 And when the day of Pentecost was fully come, they were all with one accord in one place. 2 And suddenly there came a sound from heaven as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled all the house where they were sitting. 3 And there appeared unto them cloven tongues like as of fire, and it sat upon each of them. 4 And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance”.

Again from Acts 12, it can be confirmed in summation as thus, “{4} Peter therefore was kept in prison: but prayer was made without ceasing of the church unto God for him.

(4) The prayers of the godly overturn the counsel of tyrants, obtain angels from God, break the prison, unloose the chains, put Satan to flight, and preserve the Church.

In this request for prayers to God to grant His son or servant Nana Akufo Addo the grace to serve Ghana and Ghanaians with honesty, please do ask God questions similarly as done by Prophet Habakkuk e.g.

Habakkuk’s Complaint

1 The prophecy that Habakkuk the prophet received.

2

How long, Lord, must I call for help,

but you do not listen?

Or cry out to you, “Violence!”

but you do not save?

3

Why do you make me look at injustice?

Why do you tolerate wrongdoing?

Destruction and violence are before me;

there is strife, and conflict abounds.

4

Therefore the law is paralyzed,

and justice never prevails.

The wicked hem in the righteous,

so that justice is perverted. Etc.

This is the last and final attempt by Nana Akufo Addo to seek the mandate of the good people of Ghana to come to serve us but not to lord himself over us. Please, entreat God in your solemn supplications to grant Nana Akufo Addo favour in his eyes to become the President of Ghana to save Ghanaians from the needlessly painful economic hardships the people are going through.

These few days preceding Election 2016 are not for feasting but must be devoted to fasting and praying in case God would grant Nana Akufo Addo and the suffering Ghanaian masses favour in his eyes.

If we should make earnest prayers to God, surely, He will manifest his love for Ghana and the people of Ghana through the election of Nana Akufo Addo as the President of Ghana.

We cannot, and we should not, let this “third time lucky” chance pass Nana Akufo Addo hence the need to make honest prayers to God from today until and after the upcoming election.

All the Scripture Union members throughout Ghana, faithful pastors, prophets, evangelists, prophetesses, and everybody who cares for the betterment of Ghana and her citizens are to join in this request for prayers for Nana Akufo Addo and Dr Bawumia of the NPP fraternity.

Shall God bless us all and listen to our prayers, grant us our heart desire of seeing Nana Akufo Addo elected the President of Ghana on 7 December 2016 or any other date that the election to make changes in government from President Mahama and NDC to Nana Akufo Addo and NPP will be held. Amen.

Rockson Adofo