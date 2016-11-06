France confident in Ghana's economy - Ambassador

French Ambassador to Ghana Francois Pujolas has expressed confidence in Ghana's economy, describing it as a haven for businesses.

He said many French business are opening branches in the country because of the political and economic stability Ghanaians are enjoying. An environment, he believes is what every business needs to thrive.

Speaking at a programme to announce commencement of Air France's weekly flight in Accra Saturday, he said investors the world over are looking for a country with a stable socio-economic stability and Ghana has it.

The expression of confidence in the Ghana economy by the diplomat comes barely 30 days to the presidential and parliamentary elections.

It is also coming at a time when there is a simmering debate in the country about the general health of the Ghanaian economy.

The two dominating political parties namely the governing National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party have varied views about the economy.

Whereas President John Mahama continues to say his government has provided a solid foundation for the economy which would create more business in the coming, the NPP believes the foundation is rather of straw.

At a public lecture held in September, NPP Vice Presidential Candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the hardship in the country was caused by the "mismanagement" of the nation's resources by government.

He said rather than creating a congenial environment for businesses to thrive and create jobs for the teeming unemployed Ghanaians government is on a borrowing spree.

Government responded by saying the money it is borrowing is being used to construct and expand infrastructure in the country such as roads, health facilities, and schools.

Mr Pujolas said French businessmen are impressed with the progress of Ghana, hence their decision to site some of their businesses in the country.

“we can see a growing will in Ghana to develop its tourism potential and added that there were high indications that more French tourists would be visiting Ghana.”

Air France would start its commercial operation in Accra from February 28, 2017. It would operate a three weekly flights from Accra to Paris.

