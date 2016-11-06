Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
NPP News | 6 November 2016 09:06 CET

I’m like Usain Bolt; NPP can’t catch up with me – Mahama

By CitiFMonline

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Presidential Candidate for the 2016 elections, President John Mahama, has said the December 7 election is a foregone conclusion for his party.

He likened his expected victory to Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt’s exceptional track and field exploits, on the first day of his Ashanti Regional Campaign tour.

Addressing the Chiefs and party faithful during a durbar at Adansi Apagya in the New Edubiase Constituency, he said all his contenders were lagging behind him in the presidential race.

“There’s an athlete called Usain Bolt. He is the fastest runner alive. Whenever he takes the lead in a 100 meter race, he turns to look at those lagging behind him and whisltes. That is to tell the NPP that the race has already been won. We are already in the lead so it is too late from them to catch up,” President Mahama said.

Dompoase chief urges Mahama to accept outcome

President Mahama’s optimism notwithstanding, the Chief of Dompoase, Okofo Sobin Kai II, urged him to accept the outcome of the 2016 elections in the event that it did not go his way.

The Chief impressed upon the NDC Flagbearer that, “all we need is peace; the kind of peace that will bring us all back here after the elections.”

“We are sure God has already chosen a leader after the elections; so we are pleading with President Mahama to accept the results after December 7 no matter the outcome, as has been done in previous elections.”

“So I am saying whoever loses this year; should accept the results in order not to disrupt the peace we enjoy in this country,” Okofo Sobin Kai II concluded.


By: Farida Shaibu/citifmonline.com/Ghana

NPP News

