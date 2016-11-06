52-year old man beaten for making change gestures at Prez Mahama's convoy

A-52-year old man has been assaulted by members of a National Democratic Congress vigilante group at Fumso for making gestures suggesting change at the convoy of President Mahama.

Nana Akwasi Gyamerah, a native of Kuntenase in the Bosomtwe District of Ashanti region was attending a cousin’s funeral when four stoutly built members of the security taskforce assaulted him publicly.

They accused him of suggesting President Mahama’s government should not be maintained but rather be changed.

President Mahama’s campaign team was returning from Apagya in the Adansi South District at the beginning of a 4-day campaign tour of the Ashanti region.

The men in green NDC T-shirt onboard an American Ford vehicle with registration GW 9607-14 suddenly stopped and pounced on Nana Gyamera in the middle of the Kumasi-Cape Coast road.

It took the intervention of a lotto seller and a military officer to prevent the men from further attacking the middle aged-man as he fell onto the ground with his funeral cloth.

Nana Gyamera tells Nhyira FM he has been in pains after being hit in the chest and cheek several times with bruises on the feet.

The family is angry at the humiliation meted out to their relative. They have promised to pursue the matter.

His nephew, Asiedu Kofi Abraham says he was assaulted by the ‘machomen’ in his bid to rescue his uncle.

According to him, the family will pursue the case to its logical conclusion.

“This matter will not end here. Even if we have to go to court, we will go. If we should go to Otumfuo [Asantehene], we will go. My uncle is in pains,” he insisted

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional NDC campaign team is not surprised at the conduct of Nana Gyamerah and several others who did same.

Spokesperson, Samed Akalilu says the party will investigate the assault case once it comes to its attention.

“That has not come to my attention so it would be difficult for me to pass a verdict or comment.”

According to him, President John Dramani Mahama runs one of the most decent campaigns ahead of 2016 elections.

"We run one of the most disciplined and most decent campaigns in recent time. John Mahama represents peace.He has always said this that he’s not divisive, he’s not diabolic ; he loves his people and he has united Ghana and everybody who follows John Dramani Mahama tries to emulates his behavior, he explained”

Meanwhile, the Fumso police have launched investigations after it issued Nana Gyamerah with a medical form.