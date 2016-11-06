Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Health | 6 November 2016 00:03 CET

Sunrise FM makes a case for Accra Psychiatric Hospital

By Mohammed Zunurene, GBC

Two days after GBC Sunrise FM’s Morning Show host, Mohammed Zunurene, drew the attention of President John Dramani Mahama to the strike by Nurses at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital in an interview, government through the Ministry of Health has given Ghc300,000 and, drugs and consumables worth Ghc 120,000 to the hospital to ease their plight in the meantime.

Nurses at the facility started an indefinite strike on Tuesday in protest of what they described as indecent working conditions due to government’s failure to provide them with supplies, resulting in an order by the Mental Health Authority for the discharge of more than 300 mental health patients.

The president, who answered in the negative when asked whether the strike has come to his attention promised to address the issue immediately.

“We would take immediate steps to address the issue at the Accra Psychiatrist Hospital and I am going to call the minister of health to see what the issues are and see how we can resolve them.” He said.

Although the Minister of Health, Mr. Alex Segbefia, has promised more supplies for the facility by the end of the week, the nurses have refused to go back to work until the required logistics were provided.

The National Labour Commission has since ordered the nurses to return to work while asking government to provide the needed logistics and funds.

President Mahama revealed plans by government to restructure the country’s three specialised Mental Health institutions in addition to building two new ones in the middle and northern belts of the country.

By: Mohammed Zunurene, GBC.

