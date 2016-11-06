Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
President Mahama Urges Prostate Cancer Advocacy

By Mohammed Zunurene, GBC

President John Dramani Mahama has advised Ghanaian men to come together and do strong advocacy to ensure that prostate cancer becomes one of the diseases treated under the National Health Insurance scheme (NHIS).

Recounting his late father’s experience with prostate cancer, the president said he is very aware of the disease as the number one cancer killer of men and hence will be the chief advocate.

This came up in an interview with GBC Sunrise FM’s Morning Show host, Mohammed Zunurene, Tuesday.

He advised men to take a cue from women on how far they have taken Breast and Cervical cancer advocacy to.

“The women have been strong advocates for having breast and cervical cancer put on the NHIS. When you have breast or cervical cancer and you go to the hospital, you are treated free but if you have prostate cancer, it is not treated by NHIS, and a lot of men are suffering from prostate cancer. So I will be chief advocate, I and all my colleague men. Let’s rise up and get NHIS to also admit prostate cancer.” He said.

President Mahama, also advised all men to endeavor to go for regular medical check- ups to ascertain their prostate health status and also pay attention to their lifestyle choices to enhance prostate health.

By: Mohammed Zunurene, GBC.

