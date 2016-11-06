The Lies About The Arrogance Of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Nana Akuffo Addo some few days spoke about the November surprise in Ghana politics. In the US, we have the October surprise in every election year. This "surprise" happens strange revelations come which eventually turn the tables. It always come one month to elections and very difficult for the candidate against whom the allegations are made to control or change the damage. The FBI exposure of Hillary Clinton is doing some wonders for Donald Trump with barely two days to the polls. Had it not been the FBI exposure, Donald Trump was trailing in almost all opinion polls.

In Ghana, the NDC have mastered the act of bringing out the "November surprises". In the 2008 elections, it was Kofi wayo campaigning from radio station to radio station about Nana Addo being in drugs. This lying "surprise" did work well for the NDC especially in the rural areas. It helped the Mills led NDC to win the elections.

In this 2016 elections, the NDC couldn't get any surprise and from all indications are likely not to get one, though the month is still very young. They have therefore decided to resort to one of their old and usual lies, NANA ADDO IS ARROGANT. They have started using it and I guess it will fail big time.

Omane Boamah said on Radio Gold's, "Alhaji and Alhaji" on Saturday the 5th of November, 2016, that Nana Addo is arrogant and therefore not a good material for the presidency. This is not the first time the NDC spread this weird lie. And I know this wouldn't be the last. This is because the NDC is using Adolf Hitler's tactics. Adolf Hitler once said, " If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed." So the NDC have told a big lie that Nana Addo is arrogant, the NDC are repeating frequently and consistent and the NDC have succeeded in making almost all their gullible members believe it. But does facts support this crude allegation against Nana Addo? Is president Mahama that Omane Boamah marketing a humble person? Some few examples will answer both questions.

Thanks to Hassan Ayarigah of the APC, we got knowledge that Nana Addo at his age still sleeps in his father's house. Now let's make some small assessment. This is Nana Addo whose father was a former president. He has been a lawyer for over 30years. He was a cabinet minister for 7 years. He was MP for 12 years and he has his own law chamber. He has the money to build and stay in any mansion of his choice but he ignored all and he is still staying in his father's house. If this is not a very good and classic example of humility, how would we describe it?

Besides, with all his money and fame, he still has the humility to buy and drink the popular "pure water". He didn't see himself bigger than that. Surprisingly, those who claim he is arrogant rather ridiculed him for behaving like a poor fellow. They again tried to ridicule him when he humbly took kalyppo. This time, it backfired and they ended up with humiliation.

Nana Addo has also been in parliament and the public limelight for over 10 years. No one be it in parliament or out of it have ever pointed a statement or speech he makes that shows his arrogance. His only crime is that he speaks with confidence and patriotism.

Now let's look at the one Omane Boamah and the NDC are marketing.

This is president John Mahama. A man who told Ghanaians they have short memories and as such irrespective of what he does to them, they will forget it when he gives them some small coins and freebies when elections are due. If this is not insulting and arrogance what will it be? We can't also forget he telling us that Ghanaians are ungrateful people who refused to thank him for ending dumsor. The arrogance of president Mahama is so high that he thinks he can say anything at anytime to Ghanaians and still go free. Afterall, aren't there propagandists to beautify what he says?

This is equally president Mahama who danced to Daddy Lumba's yentie obiara when Ghanaians complained of unprecedented sufferings and hardships. He dancing to that song and indicating to Ghanaians he wouldn't listen to anyone or anything is one of the worse and arrogant insults on the Ghanaian since independence. We can't easily forget of him telling public sector workers that he is a dead goat and as such doesn't care a bit about their demands for better pay. If this is not insulting and arrogance, what is it? What about president Mahama telling teacher trainees he won't pay their allowances and doesn't care if they vote for him? Isn't this arrogance and disregard to the teacher trainees?

The NDC has experts in telling lies and distortions. They have specially trained spin doctors. They can lie and make an innocent and good person look very bad and they can make a good person look evil. They have succeeded in spewing all manner of falsehoods on Nana Addo and they are not yet tired. They are going to come with more dangerous lies especially now that they have realised they have no realistic chance of pushing the 2016 elections into the second round to even think of winning it, In sha Allah. They have lost it and their desperation is getting worse. Ghanaians just need to ignore them and be steadfast in voting out their very incompetent, indecisive, clueless, uncaring and failing NDC government.

I shall, In sha Allah, be back...

Fuseini Abdul-Fatawu