C.P.I.C Organizes Free Health Screening Test For Residents In Sunyani

Christian Praise International Center (C.P.I.C) has organized a free health screening test for residents in Sunyani, capital of the Brong Ahafo Region.

Area Apostle for Brong Ahafo Region (A) of C.P.I.C, Apostle Samuel Opoku Bamfo said the health screening is one of the activities lined up to mark the 1st Anniversary of the late Apostle Ephraim Brenya-Baah who passed on last year.

Apostle Bamfo implored that it is necessary for people to know their health status—and that will help them in worshipping their creator very well.

“Good health is very important and there is the need to treat ourselves. If people are not strong…they will not have a peace of mind to listen to the word of God. We pray to fight against sickness spiritually…but I think we need to do add physical treatment too,” he told Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku in an interview.

The Residents went through Hepatitis B screening, BP, Diabetics and Body-max index test.

Some of the activities scheduled to mark 1st Anniversary of Apostle Ephraim Brenya-Baah included a musical concert, Health Education and many more.

Apostle Opoku Bamfo who is now the caretaker of the Sunyani main church (including other branches) said he is poised to continue the good works that Apostle Ephraim Brenya-Baaah left behind.