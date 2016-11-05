Air France to begin three weekly flights to Accra

Accra, Nov. 5, GNA - Air France will begin three weekly flights to Accra-Ghana, from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, starting 28th February, 2017.

Mr. Jean-Raul Tauzin, the Country Manager of KLM for Ghana and Nigeria, said this during a press briefing in Accra on Thursday.

He said Air France was expanding on one of the most important markets on the African continent for traffic to and from Europe and North America.

'These flights would be operated by Airbus A330, with a capacity of 208 seats, until March 27th, 2017, then by Boeing 777-200 with 312 seats and equipped with the latest new Air France travel cabins for the entire summer season,' he said.

Mr Tauzin added that the three-weekly flights would strengthen Air France's presence in Africa, as well as the Air France-KLM Group's presence, as KLM already flew daily from Amsterdam to Accra.

He said with this new service, 'we would provide Air France customers with even more connecting opportunities at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, both to and from Europe and North America'.

A news release from Air France, gave the air line's flight schedules from 28th February to 27th March, 2017 as follows; AF780 leaves Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 13:30 and arrives at the Kotoka International Airport at 19:05 the same day.

It would then leave Kotoka International Airport at 22:25 and arrives at Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 6:00 the following day.

The release said' from 28th March 2017, AF780 leaves Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 15:30, and arrives at the Kotoka International Airport at 1950 the same day.'

It added, 'AF731 leaves the Kotoka International Airport at 23:40 and arrives at Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 8:00 the following day.'

Flights, the release said, would operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

GNA