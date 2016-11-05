Full text: High Court ruling in favour of APC's Ayariga

An Accra High Court on Friday quashed the Electoral Commission (EC)'s disqualification of All People's Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate Dr Hassan Ayariga on the basis of errors found on his nomination forms.

The court directed the Commission to give an opportunity to the flagbearer to make an amendment on his form.

The ruling was similar to another given in favour of the Progressive People's Party Presidential Candidate Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom.

Below is the full statement



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com