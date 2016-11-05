NIB celebrates retail credit and SME week

Accra, Nov. 5, GNA - Mr John Kweku Asamoah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Investment Bank (NIB), has called on the public to take advantage of the numerous products and services the bank has on offer.

Mr Asamoah was speaking at the 'Retail Credit and SME' week celebration in Kumasi.

The week-long celebration, which was on the theme: 'Still taking SME Banking to your doorstep', was marked with activities such as, Launch of the celebration, Pitch-a-tent activities at all NIB branches and selected public places, Focus group discussion with SME business owners, Health walk and a dinner.

He said NIB recognises the importance of SME's to the growth and development of every economy.

Mr Asamoah said it is for this reason that a week is set aside every year to acknowledge and appreciate contributions of SMEs, identify their challenges and exchange ideas with them for the future.

He said the banking sector is dynamic and there is the need for such interactions with key contributors to the existence of any business.

'It is for this reason also that the Bank places much premium on taking SME banking to the doorsteps of business owners through branch expansion, product innovation and communication', he said.

This year's Retail Credit and SME Week is the third to be organised by NIB. The introduction of Retail Credit (We Pay for your Dreams) at a zero interest rate is to enable individuals own household items and purchase building materials for their building projects.

The CEO assured that even individuals who do not have accounts with the bank can still benefit from the Retail Credit Scheme.

