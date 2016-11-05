NDK and Trust Hospital hold breast screening exercise

Accra, Nov. 5, GNA - The NDK Financial Services and Trust Hospital have organised a breast screening exercise for over three hundred women in Tema and its environs.

The exercise was to mark "Pink October", an initiative championed by the two institutions to sensitize women on the causes and symptoms of breast cancer.

October has been set aside as the Cancer Awareness Month to create awareness on the disease.

Mr Felix Hagan, the Divisional Head of Credit at NDK Financial Services, said breast cancer has claimed the lives of many women and this informed the Institution's decision to embark on the project to help contribute to government efforts in combating the menace.

He announced that a Well Woman Clinic, a quasi-health center set up recently under the Trust Hospital had been mandated to cater for the health of women and children in the country.

"As an institution, we believe in investing in people we work with and investing in the community we exist in', Mr Hagan said.

Meanwhile, Dr Victoria Partey Newman of the Trust Hospital has called on women to avoid the intake of alcohol and contraceptives saying, it could weaken their health.

She also advised them to ensure proper breastfeeding and exercises as this would help reduce their chances of getting breast cancer.

"More than 3,000 cases of breast cancer are reported yearly and out of the number, the prevalence rate among the ages 21 to 28 years' among women is rising", Dr Newman observed.

"We want to engage all corporate organisations to come together and achieve this common goal of screening for breast cancer', Dr Newman said.

Similar exercises which also formed part of NDK's 25th anniversary had earlier taken place at Osu and Dansoman.

GNA