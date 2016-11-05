Government would continue to support the agriculture sector - Veep

Accra, Nov. 5, GNA - Mr Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, the Vice President, says government would continue to work with the private sector to develop the agricultural sector in the country.

He described agriculture as a principal private sector enterprise, which contributes significantly to the nation's Gross Domestic Product.

Mr Amissah-Arthur said this at the 32nd Northern Regional Farmers Day Celebration held at Walewale.

The event was held on the theme: "Agriculture: A Business Response To Economic Growth".

He said there is high risk associated with Agriculture and government would continue to implement the right policies and programmes for the farms to be productive for farmers to earn more revenue.

"To minimise the risk, government is investing in the area of agricultural infrastructure like mechanisation, irrigation, supporting the fishery sector and improving the road sector, especially in the cocoa producing areas", he said.

Mr Amissah-Arthur expressed the hope that investment in the sector by government would improve agric productivity, farmers' income and welfare of Ghanaians, especially those who rely on the sector.

