Social News | 5 November 2016 17:00 CET

Farmers urged to adopt 'climate smart seeds'

By GNA

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA
Accra, Nov. 5, GNA - The National Seed Trade Association of Ghana (NASTAG) and the Seed Producers Association of Ghana (SEEDPAG) have congratulated this year's national farmers' day award winners.

This was contained in a joint press release by the two associations, a copy of which was made available to the Ghana News Agency.

It said as the nation celebrated its hardworking farmers, nobody should ignore the reality of climate change - rising temperatures, reduced rainfall and longer dry periods.

The two associations called on the farmers to find new ways of doing things by adopting 'climate smart agriculture' to increase productivity, boost national food security and reduce greenhouse emissions.

They also called for the use of certified seeds, early maturing and drought tolerant seed varieties, which have been developed by the research institutions and the universities.

NASTAG and SEEDPAG said all crop farmers obtained their planting materials from certified agro-input dealers and certified seed producers' to raise crop yield.

