Canada Supports Rural Sanitation and Hygiene Market Development Project

Accra, Nov. 5, GNA - Madam Heather Cameron, the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, has launched the Canadian-funded 'Rural Sanitation and Hygiene Market Development in Northern Ghana (RUSHING)' project in Tamale.

A statement from the High Commission and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said 'RUSHING uses a private-sector-led approach to increase demand for sanitation products amongst the rural population'.

It said the project aims to produce and sell over 61,500 toilets and reach over 300,000 people in Ghana's northern regions by increasing the demand for toilets while supporting local business investment in the sector to meet the demand.

The statement said according to a 2015 data, only 9 per cent of rural Ghanaians have access to improved sanitation and 77 per cent of people practice open defecation.

It said approximately 19,000 Ghanaians die each year from diarrhea, including 5,100 children under five - nearly 90 per cent of which is directly attributed to poor water, sanitation and hygiene.

The statement said the design phase of the project which focused on building an in-depth understanding of targeted communities has been completed to ensure that the product meets the needs of potential customers.

'Prototypes were tested by rural Ghanaians and the winning toilet design is now being produced in Tamale where it is marketed under the brand "Sama Sama", the statement said.

During her visit, Madam Cameron met with Brian Kiger, iDE Ghana Country Director, and the project team.

iDE is implementing this 5-year project, valued at CAD $10.7 million. iDE designs and delivers Market-based solutions in agriculture and WASH to develop lasting solutions to poverty.

Madam Cameron was also able to speak with the first few customers of 'Sama sama' toilet including Mr Ishawu Abdul Rahaman from Savelugu, who said, 'We are proud to be the first family customer of this newly-designed toilet.

'Since its installation in our house, everyone knows that our family no longer needs to go out in the open. Our purchase has generated a lot of interest from neighbours and friends, who now wish to know how to acquire a similar facility'.

For Mrs. Aliatu Abdullah, another 'Sama Sama' customer said the new toilet has provided her with a sense of safety as she no longer has to go wandering in the bush at night to attend to the call of nature.

GNA