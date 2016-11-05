National Peace Council holds forum on elections

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA

Tamale, Nov. 5, GNA - National Peace Council in Partner with Northern Sector Action on Awareness Centre (NORSAAC) has organised a Harmonization of Peace Initiatives forum to ensure peaceful elections in December.

The event was held for stakeholders to deliberate on what they were doing in respect of peace building towards the general election.

Mr Alhassan Mohammed Awal, the Executive Director of NORSAAC, urged the public to support the efforts of the Electoral Commission and its chairperson.

He also appealed to the public to adhere to the laws governing the election.

