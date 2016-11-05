Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 5 November 2016 17:00 CET

National Peace Council holds forum on elections

By GNA

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA
Tamale, Nov. 5, GNA - National Peace Council in Partner with Northern Sector Action on Awareness Centre (NORSAAC) has organised a Harmonization of Peace Initiatives forum to ensure peaceful elections in December.

The event was held for stakeholders to deliberate on what they were doing in respect of peace building towards the general election.

Mr Alhassan Mohammed Awal, the Executive Director of NORSAAC, urged the public to support the efforts of the Electoral Commission and its chairperson.

He also appealed to the public to adhere to the laws governing the election.

GNA

Politics

Life teaches prepared students, with potential to succeed and ready to submit themselves to be taught.
By: Asempa Abankwa Okyer
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img