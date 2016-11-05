St Charles Borromeo Day celebrated in Tamale seminary

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA

Tamale, Nov. 5, GNA - Mr Polycarb Kuusokub Beyelle, the Headmaster of St Charles Minor Seminary Senior High School, has said the school placed third in the Science Category of this year's West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination.

He said for this feat, the School was awarded with a plaque and seventeen computers to support teaching and learning.

Mr Beyelle said this during the Feast Day celebration of Saint Charles Borromeo, the patron saint of St Charles Minor Seminary Senior High School.

He said the school has also benefited from various assistance from government which has led to the construction of an assembly hall complex, an administration block, three semi-detached bungalows and Mahindra pick up vehicle.

Mr Beyelle said current challenges of the School includes the renovation of the science laboratory, library and the rehabilitation of some dormitories and called for assistance from all stakeholders interested in the development of the school.

He used the opportunity to remind parents on the need to avoid giving mobile phones to their wards when in school.

Most Reverend Archbishop Naameh Philip, the Archbishop of Tamale, said discipline is the requisite for a good academic foundation.

He said without discipline, the student lacks the tools necessary to navigate various social relations and challenges in life.

The old students of the school also used the occasion to donate various materials to their alma mater.

