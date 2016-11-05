Volta Region remains our 'first wife' - Chief of Staff

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ho, Nov. 5, GNA - Mr Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff, has said the Volta Region remains the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) 'first wife' and that nothing would break the party's good relationship with people of the Region.

He said the NDC was aware of grievances of the people and the party was open for discussions to address all concerns.

Mr Debrah said this when he paid a courtesy call on chiefs of Asogli State in Ho as part of his five-day campaign tour of the Region.

'We are sorry. Whatever we've done wrong, we want to know. We are here to make amends to restore our relationship,' he said.

Mr Debrah said the party was ready to do anything to restore its 'sweet' relationship with the people and likened the situation to a husband and wife affair, which must be settled amicably.

Togbe Adzie Lakle Howusu, chief of Ho Dome on behalf of Togbe Afede XIV, President of Asogli State, said the people had no problem with government but were unhappy with Regional Executives of the NDC who allegedly ignored invitations from the chiefs at critical periods and only visited them during campaign periods.

He commended government for the establishment of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, asphalting of Ho Town roads and work on the Ho Airport.

Togbe Howusu, however, expressed concerns about the pace of work on the Ho Central Market and also appealed for the construction of Ho-Kpenoe-Takla-Hodzo road, Ho-Denu and Ho-Juapong road.

