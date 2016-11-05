GNA builds staff capacity for election reportage

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Koforidua, Nov 5, GNA - A capacity training workshop for staff of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) staff, across the country to upgrade their knowledge on election reporting is underway in Koforidua under the 'GNA Tracks Election 2016 project'.

The GNA Tracks Election 2016 project is being sponsored by Ghana Oil Company limited (GOIL), the Nation's foremost indigenous oil marketing company to enable the Agency to resource its staff ahead of the December 7 elections.

As part of the project, the electorate would be sensitised on the various issues raised by the political parties as captured in their various manifestoes, the Electoral Commission and other governance institutions.

Alhaji Mohamed Nurudeen Issahaq, Acting General Manager of the GNA, in an opening remarks at the workshop, said the Agency owed it as a duty to report accurately and credibly to the nation, to ensure a successful election so that the outcome would be acceptable to stakeholders.

He expressed the hope that the workshop would serve as the platform for the staff to refresh their minds and to prepare adequately for the elections.

Reporters and stringers of the Agency from the Central, Western, Volta, Greater Accra and Eastern regions are attending the second workshop in Koforidua from the November 4-November 6.

The first workshop was organised in Sunyani from November 1- November 3 for the Northern Region, Upper East, Upper West, Brong Ahafo and Ashanti Region.

Mr Mawusi Afele, a former Supervising Chief Editor of the Agency, who took participants through the GNA terms of reference on the elections urged reporters of the agency to exhibit high levels of professionalism to ensure a free and fair elections.

He called on the regional and district editors/managers to work out plans to cover the elections across the country to provide unbiased and credible information to the public as nation's only wire service.

Mr Afele cautioned staff of the agency from taking information and reports from other colleagues and advice reporters to get their information from the authorised sources and officials to prevent the spreading rumours and allegation.

The GNA Tracks election 2016 project, aims at ensuring gender and social inclusion in national politics and to provide voice for the youth, vulnerable groups, opinion leaders and the broader spectrum of the society, and to contribute to achieving peaceful polls.

Another objective of the project is to create a platform to dissect the manifestoes of all political parties and provide in-depth analysis of each thematic area to the electorate to enable them make informed judgments and choices.

GNA