Ho Parliamentary candidates' debate

Ho, Nov. 5, GNA - The National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) in partnership with the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) and the Electoral Commission, is to organise a Parliamentary Parties and Independent Parliamentary Candidates debate in Ho.

The debate, with support from the Ghana News Agency and funded by the European Union is expected to attract identifiable groups such as Faith Based Organisations, civil society organisations, the Media, People with Disability, radio stations and Security Agencies.

Mr Kenneth Kponor, Volta Regional Director, NCCE, told the Ghana News Agency that the essence of the debate was to provide a platform for the candidates to interact with the public and solicit commitments from them on Issue-Based Campaigning.

He said it was also aimed at providing a non-violent campaign season and ensuring tolerance and peace before, during and after the December general election.

